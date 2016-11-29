Despite celebrating her 98th birthday in quarantine on Tuesday, Andalusia local Helen King’s family made sure to make ...

By: Kaitlin Holley Ways of communicating are changing in churches everywhere and people are finding new ways to ...

By: Kaitlin Holley From aprons, kitchen towels, floor mats, napkins, tablecloths, uniforms, hospitality linen, medical linen and janitorial ...

Jared Boutwell, the City of Andalusia’s Landscape Technician, can be seen just about anywhere, any time during the ...

By: Kaitlin Holley From aprons, kitchen towels, floor mats, napkins, tablecloths, uniforms, hospitality linen, medical linen and janitorial supply Taylor Linen Service has been an ...

Jared Boutwell, the City of Andalusia’s Landscape Technician, can be seen just about anywhere, any time during the week. From general landscape maintenance to picking ...

News AHS TO HOLD GRADUATION ON JUNE 6 Despite COVID-19 canceling the school year, Andalusia High School will continue with its graduation on June 6. AHS principal Dr. Daniel Shakespeare said brought up ...

News Covington Casket to expand Covington Casket will more than double its space and bring new equipment online, thanks in part to an agreement the Andalusia City Council approved on ...

News Major damage in portions of county Covington County residents, first responders, power crews and others spent Monday and Tuesday working to clean up after severe weather wrecked its way through the ...

News NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Covington County residents, first responders, power crews and others spent Monday and Tuesday working to clean up after severe weather wrecked its way through the ...

News Woman arrested for house party An Andalusia woman faces multiple charges after hosting a party while Alabama is under an order from the state health officer limiting gatherings. Chief Paul ...

News STAR ID deadline extended MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement reminds the public the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, has extended ...

News Covington EC continues working to restore power following a severe weather outbreak overnight Covington Electric Cooperative crews, along with assisting contract crews and crews from other electric cooperatives, are diligently working to restore power as safely and quickly ...

News Opp native living in the epicenter of COVID-19 in U.S. Sean Sellers, who grew up in Opp, knew he wanted to live in New York City when he visited there on an excursion with Dorothy ...

News 44.9% of locals have taken time to complete Census In the first full month of the 2020 Census, only 44.9 percent of Covington County residents have taken time to respond, according to the Census ...

News Covington Casket sees increase in production amid COVID-19 By: Kaitlin Holley The Covington Casket Company of Andalusia is working harder than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Covington County Casket Company owner Alan Williamson ...

News County Engineer gives update on recent bridge projects Covington County Engineering Department recently replaced the east most bridge along Point A Road. County engineer Lynn Ralls said by using strictly county workforce, the ...

News Outlaw Realty donates supplies to Andalusia Health nurses By: Ora Nelson Outlaw Realty has taken to delivering food to those on the front lines of COVID-19. The real estate agency has taken to ...

News 448 unemployment claims filed in Covington County in past week By: Ora Nelson According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there have been 448 unemployment insurance claims in Covington County of the state’s almost 78,000 ...

News Severe weather likely again this Sunday Another storm system is approaching the Covington County area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Covington County Emergency Management Agency director Susan Harris ...

News LBWCC announces graduation will only be postponed, not canceled Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College has announced it will postpone its commencement exercise instead of cancel it completely. “I know that ...

News Star-News changes print frequency to Wednesday, Saturday In response to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as well as the change in recent years as to how its readers ...

News Severe weather forecast for Sunday With threats of severe weather on Easter, Covington County will not have an emergency shelter due to COVID-19. Covington County Emergency Management Agency director Susan ...

News County DYW shares experience of program Covington County Distinguished Young Women (DYW) winner shares her experience with the program. Cameron Stephens is the current Covington County Distinguished Young Woman. Past DYW ...

News AES TAG students create motivational posters to boost spirits Students in the Talented and Gifted (TAG) program create motivational posters to inspire and boost spirits through their online class at Andalusia Elementary School (AES). ...

News How local churches will provide Easter services By: Kaitlin Holley This year Easter is different from the crowded churches and community egg hunts. This season brings a new tradition for Christians to ...

News Nine cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Covington County Several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Covington County, bringing the total to 9. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have ...

News Suspect arrested for Monday night burglaries A good citizen informant who responded to a request for help by the Andalusia Police Department helped resolve a case in which several motor vehicles ...

News Mother, daughter spread joy with cards BY KAITLIN HOLLEY A local mother-daughter duo teamed up to spread some extra cheer during this tumultuous time. Tanisha Mathews and her daughter Ma’Kayla Mathews ...

Andalusia High School Mizell reports first case of COVID-19 Mizell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday received confirmation of its first positive case of COVID-19. Covington County has five reported cases of the novel coronavirus, and ...

News APD investigating B&E of vehicles The Andalusia Police Department is currently investigating the breaking and entering of multiple vehicles. Reports indicate that on Mon., April 6, 2020, between the hours ...