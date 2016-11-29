April 27, 2020

News

Andalusia’s Green Thumb

Andalusia's Green Thumb

Jared Boutwell, the City of Andalusia's Landscape Technician, can be seen just about anywhere, any time during the week. From general landscape maintenance to picking

by christophersmith.

News

Taylor Linens makes reusable masks

Taylor Linens makes reusable masks

By: Kaitlin Holley From aprons, kitchen towels, floor mats, napkins, tablecloths, uniforms, hospitality linen, medical linen and janitorial supply Taylor Linen Service has been an

by Staff Reports.

News

AHS TO HOLD GRADUATION ON JUNE 6

AHS TO HOLD GRADUATION ON JUNE 6

Despite COVID-19 canceling the school year, Andalusia High School will continue with its graduation on June 6. AHS principal Dr. Daniel Shakespeare said brought up

by christophersmith, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:22 pm

News

Covington Casket to expand

Covington Casket to expand

Covington Casket will more than double its space and bring new equipment online, thanks in part to an agreement the Andalusia City Council approved on

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:32 pm

News

Major damage in portions of county

Major damage in portions of county

Covington County residents, first responders, power crews and others spent Monday and Tuesday working to clean up after severe weather wrecked its way through the

by Kendra Majors, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:03 pm

News

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado

Covington County residents, first responders, power crews and others spent Monday and Tuesday working to clean up after severe weather wrecked its way through the

by Kendra Majors, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:42 pm

News

Woman arrested for house party

Woman arrested for house party

An Andalusia woman faces multiple charges after hosting a party while Alabama is under an order from the state health officer limiting gatherings. Chief Paul

by christophersmith, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:32 pm

News

STAR ID deadline extended

STAR ID deadline extended

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement reminds the public the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, has extended

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:34 pm

News

Covington EC continues working to restore power following a severe weather outbreak overnight

Covington EC continues working to restore power following a severe weather outbreak overnight

Covington Electric Cooperative crews, along with assisting contract crews and crews from other electric cooperatives, are diligently working to restore power as safely and quickly

by Staff Reports, Monday, April 20, 2020 11:01 am

News

Opp native living in the epicenter of COVID-19 in U.S.

Opp native living in the epicenter of COVID-19 in U.S.

Sean Sellers, who grew up in Opp, knew he wanted to live in New York City when he visited there on an excursion with Dorothy

by Nancy Blackmon, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:21 pm

News

44.9% of locals have taken time to complete Census

44.9% of locals have taken time to complete Census

In the first full month of the 2020 Census, only 44.9 percent of Covington County residents have taken time to respond, according to the Census

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:20 pm

News

Covington Casket sees increase in production amid COVID-19

Covington Casket sees increase in production amid COVID-19

By: Kaitlin Holley The Covington Casket Company of Andalusia is working harder than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Covington County Casket Company owner Alan Williamson

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:35 pm

News

County Engineer gives update on recent bridge projects

County Engineer gives update on recent bridge projects

Covington County Engineering Department recently replaced the east most bridge along Point A Road. County engineer Lynn Ralls said by using strictly county workforce, the

by christophersmith, Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:34 pm

News

Outlaw Realty donates supplies to Andalusia Health nurses

Outlaw Realty donates supplies to Andalusia Health nurses

By: Ora Nelson Outlaw Realty has taken to delivering food to those on the front lines of COVID-19. The real estate agency has taken to

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:32 pm

News

448 unemployment claims filed in Covington County in past week

448 unemployment claims filed in Covington County in past week

By: Ora Nelson According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there have been 448 unemployment insurance claims in Covington County of the state's almost 78,000

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:30 pm

News

Severe weather likely again this Sunday

Severe weather likely again this Sunday

Another storm system is approaching the Covington County area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Covington County Emergency Management Agency director Susan Harris

by christophersmith, Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:29 pm

News

LBWCC announces graduation will only be postponed, not canceled

LBWCC announces graduation will only be postponed, not canceled

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College has announced it will postpone its commencement exercise instead of cancel it completely. "I know that

by christophersmith, Saturday, April 11, 2020 12:41 am

News

Star-News changes print frequency to Wednesday, Saturday

Star-News changes print frequency to Wednesday, Saturday

In response to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as well as the change in recent years as to how its readers

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 11, 2020 12:40 am

News

Severe weather forecast for Sunday

Severe weather forecast for Sunday

With threats of severe weather on Easter, Covington County will not have an emergency shelter due to COVID-19. Covington County Emergency Management Agency director Susan

by christophersmith, Saturday, April 11, 2020 12:39 am

News

County DYW shares experience of program

County DYW shares experience of program

Covington County Distinguished Young Women (DYW) winner shares her experience with the program. Cameron Stephens is the current Covington County Distinguished Young Woman. Past DYW

by christophersmith, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:41 pm

News

AES TAG students create motivational posters to boost spirits

AES TAG students create motivational posters to boost spirits

Students in the Talented and Gifted (TAG) program create motivational posters to inspire and boost spirits through their online class at Andalusia Elementary School (AES).

by christophersmith, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:41 pm

News

How local churches will provide Easter services

How local churches will provide Easter services

By: Kaitlin Holley This year Easter is different from the crowded churches and community egg hunts. This season brings a new tradition for Christians to

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:40 pm

News

Nine cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Covington County

Nine cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Covington County

Several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Covington County, bringing the total to 9. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have

by christophersmith, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 11:32 am

News

Suspect arrested for Monday night burglaries

Suspect arrested for Monday night burglaries

A good citizen informant who responded to a request for help by the Andalusia Police Department helped resolve a case in which several motor vehicles

by christophersmith, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:56 am

News

Mother, daughter spread joy with cards

Mother, daughter spread joy with cards

BY KAITLIN HOLLEY A local mother-daughter duo teamed up to spread some extra cheer during this tumultuous time. Tanisha Mathews and her daughter Ma'Kayla Mathews

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 3:44 pm

Andalusia High School

Mizell reports first case of COVID-19

Mizell reports first case of COVID-19

Mizell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday received confirmation of its first positive case of COVID-19. Covington County has five reported cases of the novel coronavirus, and

by Kendra Majors, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 3:41 pm

News

APD investigating B&E of vehicles

APD investigating B&E of vehicles

The Andalusia Police Department is currently investigating the breaking and entering of multiple vehicles. Reports indicate that on Mon., April 6, 2020, between the hours

by christophersmith, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 1:19 pm

